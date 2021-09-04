WATCH: ESPN's Lee Corso Picks Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral To Win Heisman Trophy On College Gameday

September 4, 2021
WATCH: Lee Corso Picks Matt Corral To Win Heisman Trophy On College Gameday

The mascot-head-wearing analyst likes what he sees from the signal caller in Oxford.
Author:

ESPN's College Gameday is a staple of college football Saturdays, thanks in large part to one analyst in particular.

Lee Corso, who once had a long and storied college coaching career, is famous for donning the mascot head of the team he picks to win at the end of the show. The crew also goes through the other major college games of the weekend that aren't at that week's host site.

When the crew reached the portion of the show to pick the winner of Monday's matchup of Ole Miss and Louisville, Ole Miss swept the picks and drew a notable nod from the famous former coach.

READ MORE: Ole Miss' Kiffin OUT For Season Opener After COVID Diagnosis

"He's my Heisman Trophy winner, Matt Corral," Corso said on the set of Gameday. "They're going to win big. Real big."

Corso and the rest of the Gameday crew like Ole Miss' odds on Monday night despite not having head coach Lane Kiffin on the sideline, and a large part of that belief stems from a belief in the Rebels' quarterback Matt Corral.

The Rebels and Cardinals will kick off on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. 

