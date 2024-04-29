Portal Recruiting Moves To Defensive Impact Players | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Watch today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast HERE.
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the running back position seemingly stalling in the transfer portal with the commitments of Dylan Edwards to the Kansas State Wildcats and Trent Howland to the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Ole Miss is seemingly turning its gaze to the defensive side of the ball with Former Tennessee Volunteer Tyler Baron and former Miami Hurricane Jayden Wayne.
In the second segment of the show, we talk about Hayden Bradley, a tight end out of Buford H.S. in Georgia committing to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
In our final segment of the day, we talk about how the NFL has made the draft not about the players but about everything else and making all the money.
