Auburn WR Cam Coleman To Enter Transfer Portal: Will Ole Miss Football Be Involved?
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program, according to multiple reports.
Coleman, one of the top pass-catchers in America, immediately cruises to the No. 1 available player in college free agency after making his intentions clear.
The elite wideout arrived to The Plains as one of the highest-rated recruits in Auburn history where he lived up to the hype after a pair of dominant seasons with the program.
Across two seasons, the former five-star wideout reeled in 84 passes for 1,215 yards and 12 touchdowns amid a chaotic stretch within the program.
The Alabama native dominated despite the Tigers’ significant struggles in the passing game under Hugh Freeze - and amid Auburn’s new staff under Alex Golesh working overtime to keep him from entering the portal - he's made his move.
Coleman immediately becomes the No. 1 wide receiver in college free agency where schools will prepare to open the checkbooks to make him one of the highest-paid pass-catchers in America.
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding and Co. will be looking to make multiple moves across the NCAA Transfer Portal window in January with the wide receiver position group one to watch.
With Coleman now in the market where he will certainly be one of the highest-paid players across this year's cycle, will Ole Miss be involved?
De’Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III have utilized their eligibility and the Rebels will be in need of outside playmakers. Coleman would be one to watch once he's officially in the Transfer Portal, but it's clear this one will be a bidding war that Ole Miss may stay out of.
There will be heavy-hitters across America tuned in for the "Coleman Sweepstakes" after making the move to enter the Transfer Portal.
For Ole Miss, all eyes are on a chaotic week for the program with the Rebels navigating College Football Playoff preparation paired with Transfer Portal evaluations with the window set to open on Jan. 2.
