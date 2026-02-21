FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $100 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball and Winter Games on Saturday
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code offer worth $100 in bonus bets this weekend. The $100 bonus activates when your initial $5 wager wins on NBA games, college basketball matchups, or Winter Games events. Take advantage of exciting sportsbook promos available through Feb. 21 for this action-packed sports weekend.
How the FanDuel promo code bonus works for weekend sports betting
This weekend's sports lineup provides excellent opportunities to activate your welcome bonus. The NBA returns from All-Star break with compelling matchups, while college basketball features the marquee showdown between No. 2 Houston and No. 4 Arizona on ABC Saturday night. Winter Games competition continues with medal events and the Men's Hockey Gold Medal Game on Sunday morning.
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this new-user offer. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your first real money wager on any available market. When your $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $5 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Initial $5 wager must win to trigger the $100 bonus bets.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus amount is not returned with winning wagers from bonus funds.
- FanDuel Sportsbook app download required for bonus eligibility.
For example, if you bet $5 on Houston to cover the spread against Arizona and win, you receive $100 in bonus bets. If you then use $50 of those bonus bets on an NBA game with +200 odds and win, you collect $100 in withdrawable cash without the bonus amount returned.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for weekend games
Follow these steps to secure your FanDuel promo code new-user offer before this weekend's games begin:
- Register your new FanDuel Sportsbook account through the registration link.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on NBA, college basketball, or Winter Games markets.
- Collect your $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours if your initial wager wins.
Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promotions enhance your weekend betting experience
Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event promotions. These ongoing offers appear in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel app and change frequently based on the sports calendar.
Current customers can explore daily odds boosts for NBA games, college basketball conference tournament specials, and Winter Games medal betting enhancements. FanDuel promo codes for existing users often include deposit matches and bonus bet opportunities tied to major sporting events throughout the year.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.