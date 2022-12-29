LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Faces Texas Tech in TaxAct Texas Bowl

HOUSTON -- The Ole Miss Rebels have spent the last few weeks preparing to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Texas Bowl, their final game of the 2022 season.

The Rebels finished the regular season 8-4, and the Red Raiders finished 7-5. While Ole Miss had a brief quarterback competition at the beginning of the year between sophomores Luke Altmyer and Jaxson Dart, which ended with Dart winning the job, while Texas Tech had three quarterbacks operating under center throughout the season.

Sophomore Donovan Smith saw action in every game and led the Red Raiders in every passing category. Freshman Behren Morton played with Smith at the beginning of the year, and senior Tyler Shough paired up with Smith down the stretch. The Red Raiders are led by first-year coach Joey McGuire, who previously spent time as an associate head coach and linebackers coach with the Baylor Bears.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech have met six times since 1986, and the Rebels lead the series all-time with a 4-2 record. Their last meeting was in the 2018 season opener, and the Rebels won 47-27.

Follow along below for live updates from the Texas Bowl.

Pregame

Ole Miss is donning helmet decals tonight honoring the late Mike Leach who passed away earlier this month.

First Quarter

