Ole Miss Defensive End Tavius Robinson Previews Texas Tech Offense Ahead of TaxAct Texas Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. -- It is officially bowl season, and the Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Ole Miss defensive end Tavius Robinson spoke with the media on Monday after practice and previewed the Texas Tech offense in his opening statement.

"We started watching [Texas Tech's] film today, and also film on ourselves," Robinson told reporters. "But they have a good offense, good quarterback, and some pretty good [offensive linemen] so it's going to be a good game for sure."

Texas Tech's offense is interesting, to say the least. This fall, the Red Raider offense operated with three quarterbacks who each recorded over 1,000 passing yards. Sophomore Donovan Smith led the group with 1,505 yards through the air, followed by freshman Behren Morton with 1,117 passing yards, and senior Tyler Shough with 1,062.

Robinson talked about what the Ole Miss defense has been working on in preparation for its matchup with Texas Tech.

"Just the little details," Robinson said. "Sometimes when we slip up on the little details explosive plays happen. So I think we just have to focus on that and eliminate those [slip-ups] from our game."

It has been more than a month since Ole Miss recorded a win and Robinson mentioned that the team is motivated to finish the season the right way.

"We want to end the season on a high note," Robinson said. "I think that has really pushed us these last few practices."

The Texas Bowl will be Robinson's final game as a Rebel and the veteran noted that it is beginning to sink in that his days at Ole Miss are numbered.

"It definitely has hit [me]," Robinson said. "Every day I just give it my all and focus on ending on a high note."

