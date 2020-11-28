Live Updates: Ole Miss Goes for .500 in the Egg Bowl

Ole Miss can get to .500. But honestly, who cares – Ole Miss could beat Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl for the first time since 2017.

The Rebels host the Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium as 10 point favorites in the first Egg Bowl meeting between first-year head coaches Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach.

You can follow live here for all updates.

2nd Quarter:

13:37 2Q: Mississippi State 7 – Ole Miss 14

State cuts the lead to seven with a really pretty TD snag by Malik Heath. A long pass on a busted coverage set up the score.

1st Quarter:

0:16 1Q: Mississippi State 0 – Ole Miss 14

Snoop Connor converts for the TD on the short field.

2:15 1Q: Mississippi State 0 – Ole Miss 7

A long Mississippi State drive ends as a state player fumbles the ball right on top of the goal line. Ole Miss returns the fumble all the way to the Mississippi State 16.

Ole Miss safety Jon Haynes ejected that drive for a targeting call.

6:03 1Q: Mississippi State 0 – Ole Miss 7

Matt Corral BOMBS to Dontario Drummond for a 54-yard touchdown. Drummond just straight up burned Landon Guidry on that play.

7:56 1Q: Mississippi State 0 – Ole Miss 0

So.... the Ole Miss defense ranked No. 124 nationally just forced back-to-back three and outs?

10:27 1Q: Mississippi State 0 – Ole Miss 0

Converting a 2nd & 17 deep to Elijah Moore set Ole Miss up in the redzone. Going for it on 4th and 4 just a handful of plays later, Matt Corral's pass to Braylon Sanders in the corner of the end-zone fell incomplete.

13:07 1Q: Mississippi State 0 – Ole Miss 0

Mississippi State goes 3 & out to start the game.

Pregame:

