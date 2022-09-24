Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No. 16 Ole Miss vs. Tulsa

Follow along for Live Updates on Ole Miss vs. Tulsa
OXFORD, Miss., -- The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will wrap up the non-conference portion of its schedule when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The Rebels (3-0) are coming off a blowout 42-0 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3.

Tulsa (2-1) has beaten Ole Miss in their four previous meetings. But the two teams have never met in Oxford. 

The Golden Hurricane currently leads the nation in passing yards per game with 413 and should provide an interesting matchup for an Ole Miss defense that has only allowed 13 points through three games. Ole Miss will look to handle Tulsa in its final tune-up game before starting SEC play in Week 5.

Pregame

Ole Miss announced that quarterback Jaxson Dart would be starting under center for the Rebels in Week 4 after throwing for 207 yards versus Georgia Tech. 

The Ole Miss Captains for Week 5 are defensive back Tysheem Johnson, offensive lineman Nick Broeker, and tight end Casey Kelly.

