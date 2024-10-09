'Locked In!' Ole Miss DB John Saunders Talks Rebel Success vs. South Carolina
The last couple of weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for the Ole Miss Rebels, following a heartbreaker at home against Kentucky followed by a dominating win over South Carolina on the road where they only allowed 3 points.
The Rebels seemed to use the loss to Kentucky as motivation to get back on track last week, but there is still plenty of work to be done. On Tuesday, defensive back John Saunders talked about how the loss to the Wildcats helped prepare them for South Carolina.
"Last week was amazing," Saunders said in a press conference. "Our whole week of preparation was different coming off of a loss. It was like everybody's focus just was intensified, so we were just locked in."
Clearly this week of preparation payed off in their win over South Carolina as the defense looked impenetrable, thanks in large part to the defensive line and linebackers who drew Saunders' praise on Tuesday as well.
"Just happy to play behind them because they make my job a lot easier," Saunders said. "All I've pretty much got to do is cover, all the DBs have to do is cover because they're in there cleaning up everything.
"Like a lot of times, the the ball's not even getting to the third level. It's getting chopped down after like two yards, so that's amazing to play behind them. Definitely want to give them a lot of kudos and respect and appreciation because they're balling out right now."
So far this season, Saunders has hauled in one interception and registered 18 total tackles, but things don't get any easier this week when the Rebels travel to Baton Rouge to face the LSU Tigers in Death Valley. LSU prides itself on a potent offense, so the Ole Miss defenders will need to be at their best once again.
Kickoff on Saturday between the Rebels and Tigers is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on ABC.