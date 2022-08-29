Luke Altmyer Discusses Relationship With Jaxson Dart, Confidence in Rebel Offense

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels play the Troy Trojans this Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 3 p.m., and quarterback Luke Altmyer has been battling with transfer Jaxson Dart for the starting spot all camp.

Altmyer is entering his sophomore campaign with last season as a backup under his belt. Dart is also going to be a sophomore, and he has played six games with three starts to his name. So far, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has not decided who will be starting on Saturday, and with both lacking experience, the news could be pushed to game time.

"We are both doing really good things," Altmyer said. "It is really cool to see both of us do good things. The complexity of the competition is relentless."

The Rebels have many new faces all over the roster, so while the quarterback battle might be in the spotlight, there are many other players ready to make an immediate impact.

"It will be exciting," Altmyer said. "From the new guys to the guys that have already been here. It will be exciting to see everyone come together to win this season."

The Rebels' running back room might have seen the most change of any position, but the talent appears to have remained. Zach Evans, Ulysses Bentley IV, Quinshon Judkins and Kentrel Bullock are all expected to make an impact this fall.

"All four of those guys are super dynamic players," Altmyer said. "I think this group can do something special on a national level."

The receiving corps has also welcomed a lot of new faces, and while their transition is challenging, it seems as if they too will be key contributors.

"We play our brand of football, so there definitely is a learning curve for them," Altmyer said. "But they all have bought in completely to do whatever it takes to win."

With the season only days away, Altmyer knows that Kiffin will pick a starting quarterback soon. Despite the high stakes, Altmyer is remaining level headed and not getting caught up in emotions.

"I try to take things day-by-day and moment-by-moment," Altmyer said. "I have no control over it, at the end of the day. I have worked hard and shown up for my teammates and coaches. At the end of the day, I have no excuses.

"A lot of people think Dart and I strive against each other. We root for each other. We are in it for the same thing, which is to win. We are constantly growing together."

