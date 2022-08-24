Defensive Lineman Cedric Johnson Talks Preparation For Rebels Season Opener

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels are coming off their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 2016. The Rebels look to build off last season's success in 10 days as they host the Troy Trojans.

Defensive Lineman Cedric Johnson is returning to the team as a junior and is coming off a very productive season where he started 11 of 13 games and tallied 33 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss and ranked second on the team in sacks with 6.5. Johnson seems excited that the season is inching closer, and he is preparing to have another big year after changing jersey numbers.

“Sam [Williams] last year had a big year after he switched numbers,” Johnson said. “So I am looking forward to doing the same thing.”

This fall camp, Rebels’ Head Coach Lane Kiffin made situational play a point of emphasis for the team to focus on.

“We are going to be able to handle anything situationally,” Johnson said. “From the defensive line to the linebackers and the defensive backs.”

It is crucial for every team to master situational detail, but it is especially important for the Rebels as their roster has changed substantially since last season.

“Toward the end of last year is when I noticed,” Johnson said. “When all those guys left and then earlier this year when we started seeing all the transfers. It is basically like a fresh new team.”

The offseason can be the perfect time to develop a team’s culture, but with so many new faces and personalities, it can also be difficult.

“It was a little challenging” Johnson said. “Because the new guys had to get used to the atmosphere of Ole Miss. But everybody brought each other together and had open arms when welcoming them.”

