Altmyer's Confidence, Athleticism Shine in Sugar Bowl Sample

Turning the page from a New Year's Six contest has proved to be a longer test than usual thanks to the Ole Miss and Baylor nightcap on New Year's Day.

Most of it surrounds Matt Corral's injury and the opt-out conversation it may or may not play into, but there is so much more to take away from the Sugar Bowl storylines. Whether it be the wide view of the state of the program's rise, the Rebel defense stepping up, farewells beyond just that of Corral or even Jeff Lebby within the coaching staff.

And what of Luke Altmyer?

The freshman quarterback was thrust into the most intense action he's ever seen, against the defensive-laden Big 12 champions no less, in a game the team was in until the very end. The stat line, final result and casual takeaway may create more questions than answers, but it shouldn't have taken expert football eyes to realize the potential in the Starkville native.

Let's get the numbers out of the way before the fantasy football-inspired onlooker points to 15 for 28 for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions as a mediocre effort. Enjoy that side of the coin.

On the other side, eyebrows were raised at several points regarding Altmyer's ability. His arm, footwork and perhaps most importantly -- confidence -- showed up against a top 10 scoring defense nationally.

This won't be a play-by-play detailing progression reads, looking off safeties or what to expect but best believe the first 'wow' play of Altmyer's career will be broken down in full. If you somehow missed the total package at work, here was the sample that should best sell the potential of the young signal caller.

At this point, everything was still at stake for the Rebels' quest to get beyond the 10-win mark for the first time in program history. Backed up, pressured, but ready to make a play, he was.

The formation relative to situation tells its own story. Empty set despite a 3rd-and-7 from the Ole Miss 12 yard-line. It could have been a simple run call to give the punter extra room, especially as the defense had yet to yield a point by this time. This was an early sign of Lane Kiffin's and/or Jeff Lebby's confidence in the arm they have developed for nearly a year. Baylor's pass rush, even with Corral in there, was becoming the story of the game, yet the nudge of confidence in the young option may have rubbed off.

After the snap, Altmyer was pressured to his left by a blitzing over-hang defender. His natural instinct was to push right, but the path of the blitzer wasn't slowed, so the combination of an off-hand push and a reverse of course with his feet simultaneously created more time. The defender was in the dirt and the freshman worked to his left.

On the move to his weak side, he pushed towards the line of scrimmage and elected against green grass in front of him. Nobody would have blamed him for taking the conservative way out of the jam to live to fight another day, but Altmyer's eyes were downfield the entire time. Now at the 7, he would square up and cock back on a classic delivery.

It was a rope.

30 yards with almost no arc.

Between a pair of defenders.

What?

It may have been the loudest moment of the Sugar Bowl for the pro-Rebel crowd. Finding Dontario Drummond to move the sticks given the situation, both tangible and from a subjective pressure standpoint, was a statement play. As his head coach would articulate, Altymyer on the move began to blossom on a national stage.

"I thought Luke did some good things once he got playing a little bit and made some out-of-rhythm plays running around," Kiffin said. "It's a hard setting. That's a really great defense."

The last time the freshman got real work in, TGR charted every snap and thought there were fundamental promises were shown. This second glimpse felt like a more natural, real step forward. Throw in true toughness, as the Bear defensive line controlled the entire game, and the resume continues to build.

Whether the clutch third-down, the pretty downfield touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders, various runs, competitiveness or a combination of it all -- Altmyer's impression relative to expectation should be considered a bright spot on an otherwise tough night for the powder blue. The need to get through reads quicker, trust scheme, protect the football, etc. will come, but let's not rule the young passer out of the competition.

Wheter it be in the spring, or certainly thereafter, no matter who else is brought into Kiffin's quarterback room, the incumbent won't be a push over ahead of 2022.

