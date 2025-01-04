Make A Statement! Lane Kiffin Confident Ole Miss Is 'Just Getting Started'
Culture isn't bought. It's built.
It's that very culture set by fifth-year Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin that appeared Thursday night at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., as the Rebels picked apart Duke en route to a 52-20 win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.
Playing past New Year's Day was always the plan for Kififn and the Rebels when fall camp broke. Making one final stop in Jacksonville for a winner-take-all matchup wasn't.
The Rebels (10-3) envisioned a College Football Playoff berth. From a roster perspective, the pieces were there. Headlined by senior quarterback Jaxson Dart and a surging defense, Ole Miss was built to compete for national titles, not bowl ones.
Losses to Kentucky, LSU and Florida kept that dream from becoming a reality. Even with double-digit victories over South Carolina and Georgia, a 9-3 record wasn't sufficient enough to secure one the 12 spots.
But players didn't care when the rankings were revealed. They were locked in for one last game before entering the next stage of their careers.
Kiffin, who secured his third 10-win season in five years, couldn't have been prouder.
"They wanted to send a statement to a lot of people," Kiffin told ESPN following Thursday's win. "They felt left out of something and disrespected, so I think they showed today against a really good team, a nine-win ACC team that I think was the best defense supposedly in the ACC.
"They made a statement."
Maybe the proclaim is stronger than simply a 400-yard passing outing from Dart, who now heads off to represent the Rebels on Sundays. Thursday marked the second-consecutive 10-win season for the Rebels, which was last accomplished in 1959-60.
Since Kiffin's arrival, Ole has won 39 games across the last four seasons, excluding the COVID year. In the four years before Kiffin, the Rebels won 20 games.
The 39 wins is a marker set in program history, pinning Kiffin's name past former greats like Hugh Freeze, Tommy Tuberville, and David Cutcliffe. The Rebels should also finish ranked inside the AP Top 15 and the College Football Playoff rankings for the third time in four years.
But while Dart, Jordan Watkins and Walter Nolen are off to the next chapter, the culture presented to them in the transfer portal remains. That will serve as Kiffin's backbone to set a new standard in Oxford beyond 2024.
That doesn't bother Kiffin. He's been though cycles where critical players depart.
"I probably wouldn't have been so confident (saying Ole Miss is just getting started) if we hadn't done some of this before," Kiffin said. "I feel like when (quarterback) Matt Corral left, I feel like a lot of people thought we're going to have this downswing and that was just kind of a Matt Corral thing.
"We were actually a better team as you look at now you’ve got 10 wins and double-digit wins. That doesn’t happen very often with SEC teams and the good bowl teams."