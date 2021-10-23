    • October 23, 2021
    Corral Active For Rebels; Kiffin Makes Heisman Case

    The Ole Miss head coach was on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday and discussed his starting quarterback's season.
    Author:

    Matt Corral has put up gaudy numbers so far this season, and he's found himself in the center of the 2021 Heisman race.

    And after an injury scare put his availability, and possibly his Heisman campaign, in jeopardy on Saturday, Corral will indeed be active for the Magnolia Bowl matchup vs. LSU. 

    No. 12 Ole Miss will host the Tigers with the school planning to retire Eli Manning's jersey number. 

    And while Manning finished third in Heisman voting in 2003, Corral is looking to be the first winner of the award in school history this season.

    Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was on The Paul Finebaum Show on Friday where he discussed his quarterback's Heisman hopes.

    "We've got a long way to go in the season," Kiffin said. "Rankings don't mean anything until the final one. If I was looking at it, I would say, 'This guy has had injuries all over the place playing without two of his top receivers.' It's not like he's just sitting back there with five-star players. Matt has done an unbelievable job. He's a special kid and leader."

    Kiffin cast some doubt on Corral's availability for the LSU game this weekend on Monday, but Corral took part in warmups prior to the game this afternoon, pointing towards him being ready to go. 

    Kickoff between Ole Miss and LSU is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. Ole Miss has not beaten LSU since 2015.

