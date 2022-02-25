Corral to the Big Easy? Latest Mock Draft Features Ole Miss QB to Saints

Matt Corral is one of the highly-touted quarterbacks in this season's NFL Draft, and he continues to be projected in the first round.

Mock drafts and Matt Corral seem to go hand-in-hand these days.

In a mock draft released by The Draft Network on Thursday, Corral isn't projected as the first quarterback off the board, but he is projected to stay in the Deep South, namely New Orleans. This particular article from The Draft Network has Corral going No. 18 overall to the Saints in April.

The Taysom Hill project is a clear failure. Matt Corral can spin the football and extend plays with his legs. He would join Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas to create explosive plays. -- Damian Parson, The Draft Network

The other quarterbacks projected in the first round of this mock are:

No. 8 overall (Carolina Panthers) -- Malik Willis (Liberty)

No. 11 overall (Washington Commanders) -- Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh)

Should Corral go at No. 18 overall to the Saints, he would do so carrying a lot of Ole Miss symbolism along the way. No. 18 was the numeral worn by Archie Manning in his career at Ole Miss, and Manning was also drafted by the Saints.

No pressure, right?

Claudette Montana Pattison of Sports Illustrated's All Trojans caught up with Corral on the Fanatics Red Carpet prior to the Super Bowl where he discussed his time in Oxford as well as his NFL preparation.

"Coach Kiffin was different, but I couldn't be more thankful to have worked for him," Corral said. "He taught me a lot about the game, on and off the field. Just from a player-to-coach perspective, I truly believe there was nobody across the country who had what I had for my coach."

As a reporter who covers USC, Pattison was sure to ask Corral about Trojan transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart who has recently made his way to Oxford to work under Kiffin's leadership.

"Hopefully, he breaks my records," Corral said. "He's going to do well in that system, for sure."

As far as prepping for the NFL, Corral has a singular quarterback in mind who he wants to style himself after.

"Aaron Rodgers," Corral said. "The way he makes it look so effortless and how he can make any throw."

Corral had a record-setting career at Ole Miss, and he helped the Rebels reach the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the end of the 2021 season. Although Corral left the game in the first half with an ankle injury, and Ole Miss eventually lost the game, he became a fan favorite in his latter years in Oxford, and he gives a large amount of the credit to Lane Kiffin for his development.

