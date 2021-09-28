Heisman Watch: Can Matt Corral Make Statement vs. Bryce Young This Weekend?

Perhaps the most important step of Corral's Heisman campaign comes this weekend.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is the Vegas favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy this season with +160 odds.

Right behind him is Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at +185, who just so happens to be facing off opposite Corral this weekend.

Rarely do the two top Heisman candidates go head-to-head in the regular season, so Saturday should certainly be a treat.

Corral and Young are enormous favorites over the field, with the third-best odds lined up for Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder listed at +1600.

While there is still a ton of football still left to be played this season, one could argue that the player whose team comes out on top Saturday will gain the edge in the race. Corral can keep that edge for himself, or Young can take the lead should the Crimson Tide come away with another victory.

As the top team in the country, Alabama is expected to win Saturday at home, but if Corral can come into Tuscaloosa and win on the road, it could plunge him far into the lead.

Since 2012, Alabama has only lost three games at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Two of the winning quarterbacks would go on to win the Heisman that year: Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel and LSU's Joe Burrow.

The other time Alabama lost at home came in 2015 when Ole Miss got the job done. If they can get it done again on Saturday, Corral won't just be in the driver's seat, he may be the only one in the car.

