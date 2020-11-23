SI.com
The Grove Report
Matt Corral Retweeting Self-Deprecating Twitter Shade Ahead of Egg Bowl

Nate Gabler

Oh baby, if it hadn't registered in your mind yet that we are fully into Egg Bowl week, Matt Corral is here to remind you what's going down on Saturday afternoon. 

The Ole Miss starting quarterback, ahead of Saturday's Egg Bowl showdown with Mississippi State, is having some fun on Twitter with Bulldog fans. 

Really, he didn't do too much, but sometimes few words hit even harder than long-winded paragraphs. In Corral's case on Monday afternoon, it was more like a few clicks and no words. 

The Rebel quarterback, who as a true freshman in 2018 was involved in the bench-clearing scuffle in the 4th quarter in Oxford, went to Twitter to like (and later retweet) a post by the Mississippi State Barstool account that read "5 Days and Matt Corral still sucks," with a video of the 2018 fight. 

If there's one thing for sure, Matt Corral does not suck. In 2020, the Ole Miss quarterback is 6th in the nation in passing yards per game (337.0), 4th in yards per attempt (10.8) and 8th in rating (189.38). Meanwhile, the Ole Miss offense is third in the SEC, scoring 41.0 points per game. 

But the Egg Bowl is a different beast. Despite really, truly struggling for the past two months, Mississippi State seemed to find some rhythm last week in a loss to Georgia. But Matt Corral and the boys are looking for the team's first Egg Bowl win since 2017. 

