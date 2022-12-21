Skip to main content

Mississippi Defensive Lineman Jamarious Brown Joins Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels have added an in-state defensive lineman to their recruiting class.

MOSS POINT, Miss. -- Jamarious Brown, an EDGE from Moss Point High School (Miss.), has officially joined the Ole Miss Rebels, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Brown announced his decision via his personal Twitter account over the summer, becoming the sixth commitment of the 2023 cycle for the Rebels.

"First and foremost, I want to thank god for everything that has happened thus far," Brown tweeted. "For giving me the chance to play football and for directing me during the recruitment process. I am truly grateful for this experience. I want to express my appreciation to every coach who has guided and mentored me during my high school career and during this recruitment process. To the Moss Point community, my teachers, my teammates, the Tiger fans, I want to express my gratitude. To my coaches, your outstanding assistance during this process made the difference. I'm so appreciative of each one of you. And finally to my family, especially my parents. Thank you for supporting me and my decision. With that being said... I am proud to announce that I will be committing to the University of Mississippi! Thank you and God Bless!"

Brown picked the Rebels over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas, among others.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

JAMARIOUS-crop-946x622-1652808343
Football

Mississippi Defensive Lineman Jamarious Brown Joins Ole Miss Rebels

By John Macon Gillespie
Lane Kiffin 2022 SEC Media Days
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Early Signing Day Tracker

By The Grove Report Staff
Kedrick Reescano
Football

Running Back Kendrick Reescano Makes It Official With Ole Miss

By John Macon Gillespie
Skielar Mann Linebacker Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County
Recruiting

2023 Linebacker Skielar Mann Signs National Letter of Intent With Ole Miss

By Ben King
Brycen Sanders
Recruiting

Top Tennessee OL Brycen Sanders Inks with Ole Miss Football

By The Grove Report Staff
Jayvontay Conner
Recruiting

N.C. All-Star TE Jayvontay Conner Makes it Official with Ole Miss Football

By The Grove Report Staff
Neeo Avery
Recruiting

Maryland a Threat to Flip Ole Miss DE Commitment Avery?

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_19600686
Basketball

Ole Miss Drops Embarrassing Home Game vs. North Alabama

By John Macon Gillespie