Ole Miss to Debut Realtree Camo Helmet Design vs. Kentucky

The Rebels are rolling out a new lid on Saturday.

This story was updated at 11 a.m. CT following the Rebels’ announcement on Monday morning. You can find the update at the bottom of the story.

Since Lane Kiffin took over the head coaching job with the Ole Miss Rebels, his team has seen numerous tweaks to a typically-traditional uniform slate.

Not only have the Rebels revived different versions of their white helmets under Kiffin beginning with last season's Sugar Bowl appearance, powder blue jerseys have also been added to the uniform rotation beginning in 2020.

Now, a helmet design that was "leaked" on Twitter during the summer could be seeing the field of play this weekend when No. 14 Ole Miss plays host to No. 7 Kentucky to open SEC play. The tweets below came from Lane Kiffin and feature a "Realtree camouflage" helmet design for the Rebels.

The rumor mill hit a new gear on Sunday when the official Ole Miss football Twitter account changed its profile picture to a similar design.

This design would make some sense for the Rebels. Realtree founder Bill Jordan is an Ole Miss alumnus who graduated in 1973. In the early 1980s, Jordan established his Realtree brand of camouflage, and it has become popular in the outdoor industry since its inception.

The Rebels (possibly in new helmets) will kick off against the Wildcats at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN. 

UPDATE: 11 a.m. CT:

Ole Miss has officially announced that it will be wearing these helmets on Saturday vs. Kentucky. 

