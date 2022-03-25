NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Matt Corral: 'There's No Fear to His Game'

After helping lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in program history, Matt Corral has been prevalent in the NFL Draft conversation.

The quarterback, who threw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns while helping lead a Rebel rushing attack with 614 yards and 11 more scores in 2021, performed favorably at the program's Pro Day on Wednesday.

Before the 60-plus throw script, which was televised by NFL Network, head analyst Daniel Jeremiah was on air with kind words about the quarterback he ranks as the No. 3 prospect at the position.

"He has got a live arm," Jeremiah said during Wednesday's broadcast. "You talk about the ball jumping out, he's got plenty of velocity. He's an excellent athlete, you see it in the movement in the pocket as well as once he gets outside the pocket.

"You see poise, he'll just hang in the pocket and take shots. There's no fear to his game...and it also shows up as a runner. I would like to see him dial it back a little bit, like carrying the ball against Tennessee 30 times, but it is a demonstration of the toughness he brings."

Where the Corral praise hit another level, though, was with the rate in which he can decide and deliver a football.

"Tua (Tagovailoa) was the best RPO (run, pass option) thrower that I've seen come out -- just getting the ball out quick," Jeremiah said. "He (Corral) might even be faster than Tua with getting the ball coming out of his hands."

Corral has been projected throughout the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft by different outlets. The most recent coming from ESPN's Mel Kiper, favoring the Detroit Lions selecting Corral with the final pick of day one (No. 32 overall).

