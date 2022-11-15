NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 10?

It is every college football player’s dream to make it to the NFL, but only a few get the opportunity.

Twenty-three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season.

Let's take a look at how some of them played this past Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram only managed to turn his three catches into 14 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jaguars lost 27-17.

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Marquis Haynes had a very productive performance on Thursday with three tackles and his first two sacks of the season. The Panthers came out on top winning 25-15 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf caught six of the nine passes thrown his way for 71 yards and five first downs. The Seahawks lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-16.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox had four catches on six targets for 57 yards and three first downs. The Bills lost in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was held to just one catch for seven yards on four targets. The Eagles lost their first game of the season to the Washington Commanders 32-21.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones recorded four tackles in the Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Sam Williams finally returned from a knee injury that had kept him on the sideline since week 7. Williams had two tackles and one sack, but the Cowboys lost 31-28 in overtime to the Green Bay Packers.

