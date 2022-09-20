NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 2?

Most Ole Miss football players dream of playing in the NFL, but only a few are successful.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season.

Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had a solid performance with four tackles and one pass deflection. Despite his efforts, the Bengals narrowly lost 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield tallied two tackles in the Panthers 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams notched one tackle in the Cowboys 19-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown finished with five catches, on eight targets, 69 yards, and two first downs in the Eagles 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones had three tackles in a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram had a productive day with seven grabs on eight targets for 46 yards and three first downs en route to a 24-0 shutout versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones finished with one tackle in a 36-27 win against the Washington Commanders.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore had a solid performance, hauling in three catches, on five targets, for 41 yards, and two first downs in a 31-30 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes tallied four tackles in a 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf snagged four balls on six targets for 35 yards and two first downs in a blowout 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught four passes on five targets for 41 yards and two first downs in a 41-7 beatdown against his hometown team, the Tennessee Titans.

You can follow Adam Rapier on LinkedIn here.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.