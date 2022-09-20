Skip to main content

NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 2?

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season?
Most Ole Miss football players dream of playing in the NFL, but only a few are successful. 

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season.

Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton had a solid performance with four tackles and one pass deflection. Despite his efforts, the Bengals narrowly lost 20-17 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield tallied two tackles in the Panthers 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.  

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams notched one tackle in the Cowboys 19-16 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown finished with five catches, on eight targets, 69 yards, and two first downs in the Eagles 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings. 

Denver Broncos defensive lineman D.J. Jones had three tackles in a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram had a productive day with seven grabs on eight targets for 46 yards and three first downs en route to a 24-0 shutout versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones finished with one tackle in a 36-27 win against the Washington Commanders.

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore had a solid performance, hauling in three catches, on five targets, for 41 yards, and two first downs in a 31-30 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes tallied four tackles in a 19-16 loss to the New York Giants.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf snagged four balls on six targets for 35 yards and two first downs in a blowout 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught four passes on five targets for 41 yards and two first downs in a 41-7 beatdown against his hometown team, the Tennessee Titans.

