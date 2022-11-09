Skip to main content
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 9?

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season?

Many Ole Miss football players want to play in the NFL, but only a few make it.

Twenty three Ole Miss graduates are on NFL rosters this season.

Let's take a look out how some of them played this past Sunday.

Carolina Panthers defensive back Myles Hartsfield had his third consecutive game with seven tackles, but the Panthers lost their second straight game 42-21 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram had himself a quiet day, catching only one pass for eight yards. The Jaguars won 27-20 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Carolina Panthers defensive end Marquis Haynes had just one tackle in the Panthers 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had five catches, 37 yards and one touchdown in the Seahawks 31-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden has struggled to find a consistent role in the Raiders offense this year. In the Raiders 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bolden only had one carry for five yards.

Detroit Lions defensive end Benito Jones had one tackle in the Lions 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had six grabs, for 59 yards, and one touchdown. The Eagles beat the Houston Texans 29-17.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox caught three passes, for 25 yards, and one first down. The Bills lost to the New York Jets 20-17.

