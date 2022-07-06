Skip to main content

How Does The Baker Mayfield Trade Impact Former Ole Miss QB Matt Corral?

Former Ole Miss Rebel Matt Corral has new competition in the Carolina Panthers' quarterback room.

The Carolina Panthers traded for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Wednesday, bringing him into a crowded QB room with 2022 NFL Training Camp right around the corner.

The Carolina quarterback room now includes Mayfield, Sam Darnold, PJ Walker and former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. 

Corral was drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so the deal for Mayfield likely has Ole Miss and Panthers fans wondering how this trade will impact the rookie's first season in the NFL.

Until now, the Ole Miss product was expected to either compete with Darnold for the starting quarterback position, or sit behind the former No. 3 overall pick to ease his way into the NFL. With Mayfield now in the picture, however, Corral is likely competing for the role of backup quarterback.

While that may sound disappointing to fans, this trade could end up being beneficial for Corral in the long run. The Panthers now have two veteran quarterbacks with four years of experience on their roster going into the 2022 regular season. Meaning Carolina does not have to rush its rookie signal-caller onto the field before he is ready. 

Corral also has the opportunity to receive advice from Mayfield, a quarterback who likewise had maturity concerns coming into the NFL. Mayfield has proven he can lead a team to the playoffs and would be a good player for Corral to learn from since the two have similar playstyles.

Unless Corral wows the Carolina coaching staff in the preseason or an injury occurs, however, the former Rebel will likely sit for most, if not all, of his rookie year. 

