Former Rebels QB Matt Corral Focused on Opportunity with Carolina Panthers

Despite slipping to the third round, Corral has newfound motivation and isn't dwelling on the past

An expectation-filled night usually awaits those who choose to lounge in the NFL Draft's green room. And after a season that fringed on Heisman candidacy, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral was one of the bigger names in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But after a free-fall to the third round, Corral was finally off the board to the Carolina Panthers with the 94th overall pick. In what was a certainly a personal disappointment for the 6-2, 205-pound rookie, he spoke Friday to the media at Carolina's rookie minicamp about his feelings during the draft experience.

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Chris Carlson, AP Photo Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral

"I had a chip on my shoulder before, but it just got even bigger," Corral said. "It was for sure a roller coaster, bunch of mixed emotions. When I got that phone call, I have never truly been happy and sad at the same time, I've never felt that before. But it's definitely a good experience and I'm glad I went just to experience it. You only get drafted once and I wanted to do the full thing with my family."



In a draft class that was not QB-dominant by any means, Corral's slip to the third round is understandable, as frustrating as it might be for the young rookie. But throughout the pre-draft process, questions continued to rise about Corral's character and maturity, something he addressed regarding his draft slip.

Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Matt Corral

"Truthfully, I don't know where that came from," Corral said. "It's just one of those things that got out there. That was honestly the first time I heard that. That's nothing I can control. I got picked up. I'm here with an opportunity, and that's all I can ask for."

But despite holding some first-round hype before the draft, including being projected as the No. 3 overall pick in one Sports Illustrated mock draft, Corral is just focused on making the team at this point.

“All it comes down to is knowing the playbook,” Corral said. “If I can know the playbook I'm going to be ready to play ... Of course, my mentality is to be the starter, but right now I'm trying to get on that 53-man roster.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule has a decision to make regarding the QB position this offseason. Sam Darnold struggled under center last season and the re-introduction of former Panthers MVP QB Cam Newton to the mix didn't go exactly as planned, as Carolina finished with a 5-12 record after starting the season 3-0.

But Rhule admitted the Panthers' front office was confident in Corral's ability to transition well to the NFL, which led to the selection.

“The way he throws the ball, his vision, his release and his timing, we just thought it would transfer over to this level,” Rhule said

Ole Miss and Panthers fan will likely get their first look at Corral when Carolina takes on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Week 1 of the preseason.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.