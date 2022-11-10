Nissan Heisman House Tour Coming to Oxford For Ole Miss vs. Alabama

OXFORD, Miss., -- Ole Miss Athletics announced on Thursday morning that the Nissan Heisman House Tour will be coming to Oxford, Miss., this Saturday ahead of the Rebels' game versus the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Heisman Tour has been traveling to the biggest college football games in the nation this fall, and Ole Miss is its next stop. The tour gives fans a chance to test their skills against their favorite players, check out the newest lineup of Nissan vehicles, and meet a few Heisman legends along the way.

On Saturday, the Mobile Heisman House will be set up outside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. CT. The event will be hosted by ESPN's Omar Raja and DJ Diamond Kuts will be making an appearance as well.

To top it all off, fans will get the chance to meet former Ole Miss linebacker Patrick Willis.

While Willis never won the Heisman Trophy during his time at Ole Miss, the linebacker earned a plethora of other accolades on his way to being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Willis received consensus All-American honors twice and was granted the SEC Defensive Player of the Year Award, Jack Lambert Trophy, and Butkus Award all in 2006.

The Ole Miss legend also won the Conerly Trophy in 2006, which is awarded annually to the top college football player in the state of Mississippi.

Fans will be able to meet with Willis until Ole Miss and Alabama kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

