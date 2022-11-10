Ole Miss Defensive End Jared Ivey Has Message For Alabama

OXFORD, Miss., -- It is no secret that players come to the southeastern conference for the opportunity to play in some of the biggest games in college football.

The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels will host arguably the biggest game of Week 11 when the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide come to town on Saturday. With just one loss through 10 weeks, Ole Miss could end up playing in the New Year's Six, or better, if they win the remaining three games on their schedule, starting with Alabama.

Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey is new to the SEC after spending his last two seasons with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets but is looking to make an impact in the biggest game of the season for the Rebels.

The Suwanee, Ga., native spoke with the media on Tuesday and opened up about his experience in the SEC West this season.

"It's been good," Ivey told reporters. "It's been more physical and more of a challenge, but that's what I wanted [when I transferred]. That's obviously what me and my teammates want. You don't want to go out there and play patty cake games, you come [to the SEC] to play in big games."

Ivey will be suiting up against Alabama for the first time in his career and mentioned how excited he is to be playing the Crimson Tide in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"I'm very excited," Ivey said. "I'm glad we're playing at home. Our mindset is that they have to come here and play us."

One of the toughest players to stop on the uber-talented Alabama offense is reigning Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Bryce Young. Ivey will be in charge of slowing Young down on Saturday and is ready for the challenge.

"Very excited [to play Bryce]," Ivey said. "They have a good offensive front so it's going to be good work. Bryce is a hell of a player with great escapability so we're going to have to be super detailed in our rush lanes."

Alabama already has two losses going into Saturday's matchup after losing 32-31 in OT to the LSU Tigers in Week 10. Ivey gave his thoughts on the recent shakeup in the SEC West.

"This is the SEC, teams lose big games and teams win big games," Ivey said. "[Alabama] is a great team and their record means absolutely nothing to our preparation."

Ole Miss and Alabama will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS.

