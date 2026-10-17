No. 13 Missouri vs. No. 9 Ole Miss Live Game Updates and Box Score

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday for a massive SEC showdown against the No. 13 Missouri Tigers. After dominating Vanderbilt last week, Ole Miss will look to carry that momentum into Saturday's matchup and strengthen its College Football Playoff hopes.

Trinidad Chambliss faces one of his toughest tests of the season against a dangerous Missouri front seven. The Tigers' 18 sacks this season rank fourth in the SEC, and with former Rebel cornerback Chris Graves Jr. now suiting up for Missouri, Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense will need to play a disciplined game.

Kewan Lacy was not listed on this week's injury report after exiting the Vanderbilt game early. With the running back expected to be available, he will have an opportunity to make a statement against his former team in a challenging matchup.

Across the field, Austin Simmons returns to Oxford looking to lead Missouri to a statement win against his former team. Simmons has thrown for 1,434 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception this season. With another former Rebel, Cayden Lee, serving as his top target, Simmons' return adds another intriguing storyline to Saturday's showdown.

With former teammates facing off in a ranked SEC matchup that could have major implications for both teams' College Football Playoff hopes, Saturday's contest has all the makings of a battle.

Follow along for live game updates as the game progresses below

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Score Missouri 3 0 3 Ole Miss 7 7 14

First Quarter

Ole Miss opened up the game on offense with a short run by Lacy and a first down catch by Odom. But after a couple misses by Chambliss the Rebel offense stalled out and punted the ball to Missouri.

change of possession

Simmons opened up the drive for Missouri with two quick connections to Olugbode for first downs. Then a PI and pass to Goodie Sr. set up the Tigers on the Ole Miss 10. But after a dropped touchdown by Montgomery, Missouri stalled out and settled for a 27 yard field goal.

change of possession

After a short gain from Alexander, Lacy broke away for a 17 yard gain. Then after a Chambliss incompletion, Lacy had another 17 yard run. On 3rd down Frazier ran for 22 yards before Chambliss found Odom over the middle for a 10 yard touchdown.

change of possession

Simmons began the drive with an overthrow. After a short run from Roberts, Simmons moved the chains with a connection to Olugbode. The Rebel defense held up and forced a punt after another Simmons overthrow.

change of possession

To start the drive Chambliss connected with Cunningham for 19 yards. On 3rd & 4 Lacy hurdled a defender for a first down. After a couple short gains, the Rebels took the game into the second quarter.

Second Quarter

On 3rd & 6 Frazier set up a 4th & 1 attempt. But after a couple false starts the Rebels punted the ball away.

change of possession

Simmons opened the drive with a 9 yard connection to Olugbode, Roberts ran the ball but couldn’t get to the line to gain. After an illegal shift penalty that set up 3rd & 6, Echoles batted the ball down and Mizzou punted the ball back to Ole Miss.

change of possession

After a short catch from Ray, Frazier ran for a first down. Chambliss then connected with Hasz and Ray to set up Ole Miss on the Mizzou 21. Chambliss then found Fields for a 21 yard touchdown.

change of possession

After a 40 yard return, Roberts rushed for a short gain. Ferrelli then sacked Simmons before Cayden Lee broke away for 43 yards. After another short Roberts run, Edwards ran to the Ole Miss 3 yard line. But after couple TFL’s from the Rebel defense, Missouri kicked a 23 yard field goal, which they missed.

change of possession