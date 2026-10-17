Trinidad Chambliss Has a Chance to Outshine His Former Teammate Again

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels are set to host the No. 13 Missouri Tigers in a pivotal ranked matchup in the SEC on Saturday in Oxford.

While the game undoubtedly marks a major chance for both programs to make a statement in the College Football Playoff race, it's also a day of some notable reunions.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will be looking to out-duel former teammate and Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons, who has the Tigers off to an impressive start this season.

Trinidad Chambliss Has Another Chance to Show Why He Was the Answer All Along

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) looks to throw against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether he admits it or not, it's likely Simmons will be taking the matchup personally.

No, Lane Kiffin isn't on the Ole Miss sideline this time around. And Simmons likely doesn't hold any sort of grudge against Chambliss.

But it's a chance to show to college football fans that he was deserving of remaining as the starting quarterback last season. In the life of a competitor, you never want to lose out on the starting job without a shot at winning it back. Sure, team success comes first, but these players are human.

It's clear Ole Miss made the right decision, as Chambliss had the Rebels one play away from a spot in the National Championship game. But a

However, Chambliss has a chance to make a statement of his own by solidifying the idea that he should have been the starter all along over Simmons from start to finish. There's obviously less doubt surrounding that sentiment given what he ended up doing last season but it's stil a chance to prove something nonetheless.

Comparing How Austin Simmons and Trinidad Chambliss Have Played This Season

Missouri Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons (13) reacts after defeating the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all of the Heisman Trophy hype that Chambliss has garnered, Simmons has arguably played just as well.

If not for a tipped pass that was intercepted in the blowout win over Texas A&M last week, Simmons would have zero picks so far this season, an impressive stat through six games of action. So far this year, he's gone 107 of 165 passing for 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception.

As for Chambliss, he might just have the edge due to what he's provided both with his arm and his legs. Despite playing in one fewer game so far, he's neck-and-neck with Simmons from a statistical standpoint with 122 of 174 passing for 1,435 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions along with 32 carries for 113 yards and five scores on the ground.

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