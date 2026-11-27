OXFORD, Miss. — After starting the Egg Bowl with its first opening drive score against a Power Four opponent all season, and forcing a three-and-out from Mississippi State , Ole Miss looked poised to set the tone early with that rhythm.

In reality, that didn’t come to fruition at all through the first two quarters as Ole Miss went into the locker room at halftime trailing 10-6.

However, in the second half Ole Miss would find a far more efficient formula, out-scoring Mississippi State 35-7 to keep the Golden Egg in Oxford for the fourth straight year. With the win, Ole Miss completed its 2026 regular season with an 8-4 (5-4) record and ended Mississippi State’s year with a 5-7 (2-7) mark.

Here are our immediate takeaways on the Rebels’ Week 13, 41-17, win from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) throws during the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss finds offense in second half

Ole Miss scored just six points and totaled 131 yards in the first 30 minutes of the game.

In the third quarter alone, Ole Miss eclipsed both of those statistics.

The Rebels came out of the gate putting together a critical 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a six-yard touchdown reception from Horatio Fields. Ole Miss got the ball back two minutes later and sustained another efficient touchdown drive, taking the ball down 78 yards in 10 plays with just under three minutes coming off the clock.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Rebels’ offense got significant help from their defense as Blake Purchase’s interception set up a third touchdown of the half. Trinidad Chambliss did the rest from one-yard out on the ensuing play.

After a puzzling first half of football from its offense, Ole Miss found the consistent spark as it finished Friday’s win with 355 total yards and the second half scoring touchdowns on five-of-six total drives.

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Rebels’ defensive line goes out with a bang

The strength for much of the season for Ole Miss’ defense came in the trenches. Friday was no different for Pete Golding’s defense.

For the majority of the game, Ole Miss’ defensive front was disruptive and was able to create constant penetration to get into the backfield.

In the first half Ole Miss notched three sacks and eight tackles for loss. After four quarters, the Rebels finished with seven sacks and 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Will Echoles, Suntarine Perkins and Kam Franklin knew what the rivalry game meant as Magnolia State natives and did not disappoint.

Together the trio combined for 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss. The play of the game even came from junior defensive end Blake Purchase, who read Park Puckett’s eyes perfectly to return an interception 58 yards with the Rebels only up three points.

Puckett battled

Despite throwing the game-changing pass that went the other way for a near pick-six, completely swinging the momentum late, Mississippi State’s Parker Puckett showed a lot of fight.

Through the first half, Puckett had Mississippi State’s offense functioning better than an Ole Miss offense led by Trinidad Chambliss.

The former Bulldog walk-on finished the game completing 22-of-27 passes for 201 passing yards to go along with a touchdown and turnover. Though the box score doesn’t particularly stand out, watching him in real time did. His offensive line didn’t give him much help against a dominant Ole Miss defensive front that had its way for most of the day, yet he still managed to maneuver the pocket, evade defenders and extend plays that kept the Bulldogs within reach for about three and a half quarters.

Considering the difficult circumstances and being the third option for the Bulldogs this season, playing only because of an injury to AJ Swann, I thought his performance in Oxford was admirable.

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