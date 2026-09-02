3 Storylines to Watch Most in Ole Miss' Week 1 Matchup Against Louisville

We're just days away from the Ole Miss Rebels kicking off their 2026 season against the Louisville Cardinals. This is the only matchup of the week that features two ranked teams.

The Rebels boast a talented roster under Pete Golding, but a challenging schedule lies ahead. Louisville provides Ole Miss with a tough early-season test, so the Rebels must be ready.

There are plenty of intriguing storylines heading into the first week of the season.

Pete Golding's First Regular Season Game as Head Coach

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Pete Golding speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Golding entered unusual circumstances when he took over as interim head coach during the College Football Playoff last season. Now, Golding begins his first full season as a head coach, and he doesn't get a soft landing zone with the Cardinals.

He's had an entire offseason to settle into his new role, but how will that translate on the field? Golding has checked all the boxes so far: Assembled a quality roster, recruited well, and led with confidence on the podium.

Now, the real work begins. Golding will be tested this season, and Rebels fans will soon find out if he's ready to take on the challenge.

The Battle of Running Backs

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy runs the ball. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's game will pair elite running backs with Kewan Lacy and Isaac Brown. Lacy is one of the best offensive players in the country, fresh off single-season program records in rushing yards (1,567) and rushing touchdowns (24).

Brown posted 884 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, but that was across eight games. He's healthy and ready to go for the season opener. This game could come down to the opposing defenses stopping the run.

Ole Miss and Louisville will lean on their star running backs. If you like a good rushing attack, this game is the one for you.

Ole Miss Out to Prove Last Season Wasn't a Fluke

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, people believe Ole Miss is a legitimate contender, as proven by their No. 9 ranking in the AP Preseason Poll. But there are still doubts about whether the Rebels can repeat last season's success.

One win may not silence the doubters, but it's a step in the right direction. Ole Miss will play one of the toughest non-conference opponents in the country, and the Rebels can make an early statement in Golding's first regular-season game.

Ole Miss doesn't have to prove to anyone that this team can become a CFP contender, but that's what the media is watching for in Sunday's game.

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