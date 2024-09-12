No-Fly Zone: Jadon Canady Gives Insight On Talented Ole Miss Secondary
The Ole Miss secondary has been making waves this season, only allowing 3 combined points in the first game of the year. With a lot of returning production and an influx of fresh talent, there's a lot to be excited about in regards to the back half of the Ole Miss defense.
Safety Jadon Canady gave insight into how the unit has progressed so far this season.
"You know, I think last year was a great year for us. This year, our goal is improvement," Canady said on Tuesday. "Defense getting better, flying to the ball, attacking the offenses, I definitely see a big improvement. I think fall camp and spring and summer, we all worked together for that goal and accomplishment."
This is certainly true, with the secondary allowing just shy of 400 total passing yards across two games with no touchdowns allowed and forcing two interceptions.
This Saturday marks the first road game the Rebels will play, and it also marks a significant shift in quality of opponent, going from the FCS, to Conference USA, to now playing on the road against a Power Four team.
The secondary tightening up and making sure they've done their homework on the Demon Deacon offense is crucial to a Rebel victory. The only criticism head coach Lane Kiffin had for the Rebels performance this past Saturday was missed assignments in the secondary.
"There's always room for improvement," Canady said, "but there wasn't anything major for us. But obviously there's some things we can improve on, and we try our best every day to get better."
The first step towards fixing a problem is admitting there's a problem, and it seems that Canady, as well as the secondary as a whole, is well aware of some blunders made in last week's victory.
It's a promising sign that one of the leaders in a veteran secondary is so vocal about continuing to improve going forward.
The secondary will look to make it's mark early on Saturday, and their success will be instrumental in the team's effort to come away with a Week 3 win.
The game between Ole Miss and Wake Forest will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The game will be televised on The CW.