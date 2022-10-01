Notebook: Rebels’ Fourth Quarter Strip Sack Leads To 22-19 Win Over Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss.— The Ole Miss Rebels battled all day long against the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats, pulling off a 22-19 win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels have shown flashes of greatness all season, but they have struggled to play complimentary football through four quarters. While there is always room for improvement, both sides of the ball held their ground when it mattered on Saturday. Ole Miss has started the season 5-0 for the first time since 2014.

Let’s take a look at a few Rebels who stood out in today’s game.

Troy Brown preforms at a high level

Senior linebacker Troy Brown made his presence felt all game against the Wildcats. Brown tied for the team high in tackles with nine, and he was active in the backfield with half a sack and a TFL. Brown also provided the defensive backs with some assistance against Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, chipping in one pass breakup.

Austin Keys provides all-around performance

Sophomore linebacker Austin Keys was relentless against Kentucky. He finished fourth on the team in tackles with six, and he produced multiple other stops when the defense needed it most. Keys lead the team with two TFLs, one sack, and he forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Jared Ivey strip sack leads to a Rebel victory

Junior defensive end Jared Ivey sealed the game for the Rebels in the final 58 seconds. He forced Levis to fumble in the red zone, and the Rebels immediately pounced on it. Ivey finished the game with three tackles, one sack, one TFL, and the game winning forced fumble.

Quinshon Judkins is the real deal

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins finished with his third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Judkins has now rushed for 535 yards through five games. That accounts for an average of 107 rushing yards per game.

Malik Heath keeps making big plays

Senior receiver Malik Heath had his first 100-yard receiving game of the season in the Rebels' toughest matchup of the season so far. He also had a season high six receptions in the game. In his last four games, Heath is averaging a ridiculous 18 yards per reception.

