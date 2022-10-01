LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Ole Miss vs. No. 7 Kentucky

OXFORD, Miss., -- After starting the season 4-0, the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels welcome their first SEC opponent of the season to Oxford, Miss., in Week 5: the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats.

Ole Miss is hoping to get off on the right foot against a team that believes it has a chance to be a serious contender in the SEC East Division. The Rebels, meanwhile, would love nothing more than to crash the party in the SEC West.

The Wildcats are led by 2023 NFL quarterback prospect Will Levis, and senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., the SEC's leading rusher from 2021. Rodriguez Jr. will be taking the field for the first time this fall on Saturday after being withheld from the start of the season as the result of an NCAA matter.

Pregame

As mentioned above, Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is returning from a four-game NCAA suspension and will look to revive a struggling Wildcat run game that has produced only 326 rushing yards this fall.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is set on quarterback Jaxson Dart starting under center for the Rebels. Dart will get his first taste of SEC play against Kentucky.

The Ole Miss Captains for Week 5 are defensive back Ladarius Tennison, defensive end Tavius Robinson, and receiver Jonathan Mingo.

You can follow Ben King on Twitter at @BKing_2023.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.