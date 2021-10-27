Offensive Players To Watch: Auburn Tigers

Bryan Harsin has brought some energy to the Auburn fanbase in his first season as the Tigers' head coach, and his offense is led by a junior quarterback who has shown flashes of being good in the Southeastern Conference.

Auburn is averaging around 251 yards passing and 196 yards rushing per game this season, and junior quarterback Bo Nix has made his presence felt in both facets in 2021. He's also flanked by some stout running backs and speedy receivers, so he has some talent at his disposal.

Here's what to expect from Auburn's offense this Saturday.

QB Bo Nix

Nix has a reputation of being both good and bad at the quarterback position depending on the day, but he has looked more and more serviceable as the 2021 season has trudged on. Nix has only thrown eight touchdowns this season, but that is paired with only two interceptions, and he's rushed for two scores as well. The Rebel defense will be tasked with containing him both through the air and on the ground this weekend.

RB Tank Bigsby

Bigsby is the bell cow of the Auburn running back room and for good reason. He's put up 526 rushing yards and six touchdowns in his sophomore season, and he provides a strong option for the Tigers out of the backfield. Last season, Bigsby rushed for 834 yards, and he's well on his way to surpassing that mark in 2021.

WR Demetris Robertson

Robertson is the leading receiver for Auburn in both yards and touchdowns this season with 312 and three, respectively. The six-foot senior out of Georgia has made his mark in the receiving game for the Tigers this season, and although he is not the largest of targets, he has more receptions than anyone else on the roster.

RB Jarquez Hunter

Hunter is a Mississippi native out of Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School, and although he is sharing carries with a back like Tank Bigsby, he's put up solid numbers so far this season. Hunter has rushed for 492 yards and three touchdowns this season on 57 carries, so while he doesn't have a large a workload as Bigsby, he's still a threat in the rushing game and will likely see a heavy dose of carries this Saturday.

Ole Miss has not beaten Auburn since 2015, and the Rebels will be looking to reverse that trend on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

