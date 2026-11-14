Oklahoma’s Defense Could Force Trinidad Chambliss to Win a Different Way

The Ole Miss Rebels fell to No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings thanks to an ugly 42-7 loss against the Georgia Bulldogs.

They need to bounce back dearly against the Oklahoma Sooners. The only problem is that life isn't going to be easy against this Sooners' defense.

The Sooners Defense Can Be One of the Best In Country

If you asked me which defense was the best in the nation coming into the season, I, like many others, would've said Oklahoma's. The defense is the only reason this team is still dangerous.

Did the Sooners kind of collapse? Yes, 5-4 at this point is pretty unacceptable for a blue blood like the Sooners. Oklahoma hoped to look very different offensively this season and to be a national title contender.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, the offense, and especially the run game, has been a problem all season, leading to some losses that weren't pretty at all.

In 2025, the Sooners were ranked No. 3 in the nation in sacks with 45. Oklahoma was ranked No. 6 in the nation in yards allowed per game and third in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game. Under Lincoln Riley, the Sooners weren't very good defensively. Brent Venables is a defense-first coach and has created a team that can beat anyone.

Brent Venables and Jon Sumrall greet each other after the Florida-Oklahoma game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What makes this defense so good? Well, the pass rush is excellent, giving the Sooners something that they can rely on often. Combine this nice push with linebackers like Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke, and you have a rush defense that is a massive problem.

The defensive line doesn't even need to be that good, given the pressure these linebackers can create. The secondary is no slouch either, though. The Sooners can rely on safety Peyton Bowen and cornerback Courtland Guillory to keep big plays out in the passing game.

Having the kind of defensive backs the Sooners have lets you send blitzes and play aggressively with safeties, creating high pressure on the quarterback while mostly shutting down the run game.

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Against Florida, the Sooners allowed just 203 total yards, forced two turnovers, and largely shut down running back Jadan Baugh.

How Can Ole Miss Attack This Defense

Watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers' defense, very similar to Oklahoma's in aggression and safety play, makes me realize that the defense is very high-risk and very high-reward. A speedy, talented wide receiver can create big plays and ease pressure on the QB in these defenses.

The Sooners celebrate after taking down No. 1 Texas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Georgia, Ole Miss just didn't pick up blitzes and didn't give Trinidad Chambliss any time to throw the ball. Unfortunately, Chambliss can't rescue this team every time it gets into trouble, as last week showed. Interestingly, the Bulldogs' defense, which got extremely aggressive as the game moved forward, is similar to the Sooners'.

Unlike last week, blitzes must be picked up, and Chambliss can't force things. Just because the Sooners play man-to-man coverage often doesn't mean the Rebels have to throw the ball up and rely on contested catches.

Speedsters like Deuce Alexander and even Horatio Fields need to use the extra space. Trust me, with what happened last week, the Sooners will blitz often on Saturday. Part of playing well will also be running the ball successfully, which won't be easy, but the Rebels can't let their biggest offensive problem, struggling to run, continue.

Deuce Alexander against Auburn. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What also makes the Sooners' defense special is the disguised pressure. The Sooners are known for showing six or maybe seven defenders, then blitzing different players and throwing the offense off. Really, the Rebels need to identify this and not let it create chaos.

Recognizing pressure and identifying blitzes will open lanes and give Ole Miss a chance. This Sooners defense will no doubt challenge a team that has struggled so much to stay consistent. But every defense has its weaknesses. Chambliss and Co. need to identify them.

The Rebels need to bounce back, and playing well against the Sooners' aggressive defense will be critical. Chambliss needs to help this team look different as Ole Miss tries to salvage its season.

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