College Playoff Ranking Reaction After Another Chaotic Weekend in the Top 10

It was no surprise to see the Ole Miss Rebels take a pretty ugly drop in the College Football Playoff Rankings, especially after they fell out of the AP Top 25.

There were a lot of surprises and interesting developments in Week 10, that's for certain.

A Lot Changes After More Contenders Fall

In the early part of the season, both the Ohio State Buckeyes and LSU Tigers felt like they were national title contenders.

Well, not anymore, that's for sure. The Buckeyes took their second straight embarrassing loss, falling to No. 20 after a 41-28 loss to the Oregon Ducks - a game where they led 14-0 early. Ohio State is now 6-3 and far away from competing.

No. 21 LSU, meanwhile, has already lost twice to the Rebels and Kentucky Wildcats. And then it got whipped by the Alabama Crimson Tide, 31-13. Now, the Tigers are barely ranked and are currently 6-3. Unfortunately, we also have to talk about Ole Miss, who lost their third game as well, getting demolished by the Georgia Bulldogs 42-7.

As was predicted yesterday, Ole Miss fell pretty far down the rankings to No. 19.

QB Trinidad Chambliss passes against Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia is now No. 1, followed by the Utah Utes, at No. 2, who are 9-0 after defeating the now No. 10 BYU Cougars 28-20. Undefeated UCLA climbed into the Top 5 at. No. 4 after beating the Minnesota Gophers 34-20 on the road, while the Notre Dame Fighting Irish also climbed to No. 5 after beating the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes 31-24 at home.

Other teams that tumbled included Kentucky, who fell to No. 11 after it got a shellacking from the Tennessee Volunteers, now in the Top 10 at No. 8, the Missouri Tigers, who fell to No. 22 after not being able to handle the No. 6 Texas Longhorns, and finally, the Florida Gators, who got another ugly loss to the Oklahoma Sooners (fourth blowout loss of the season, ouch) and fell out of the rankings.

My Takes Regarding Playoff Chances

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Look out for the Ducks, who have now defeated strong teams like Ohio State, the Northwestern Wildcats, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the last few weeks, all after coming back from behind. Oregon has three losses, but they came suddenly, and they are currently ranked No. 16.

It feels like a CFP spot is locked down for Utah, Georgia, and even Notre Dame. The No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons are as scary as their name sounds after a 77-0 win over Merrimack. Texas is starting to look like what they should, and so is Kentucky (I knew that was coming for the Wildcats).

QB Arch Manning against Missouri. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly, Miami is not a lock for the CFP, but they can be with a win over the sneaky reigning ACC champions, the Duke Blue Devils, this Saturday. Honestly, LSU, Ohio State, Kentucky, and Ole Miss are in the gutter for CFP chances unless one of them wins convincingly as well.

This season has just been strange. There has been no shortage of teams losing, and it's perplexing to see it happen.

What's Next for Ole Miss?

Pete Golding and Ole Miss weren't ready for Georgia. They weren't at all. Frankly, Ole Miss shouldn't be aiming to reach the CFP. Not because it's impossible, but because this team needs to look way different than it has so far this season.

The Rebels have two blowout losses and another ugly loss. Clearly, they need to improve a lot before the season ends. Tackling, along with a consistent defense and offense, has been a major issue through the first nine games of the season. To improve, the Rebels need to start by taking on an elite defense in the Oklahoma Sooners.

QB John Mateer against Florida. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sooners won't be easy to beat, but Ole Miss can feel good if they win that game and then finish with wins against Wofford and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels need to get it right and finish the season strong. If they miss the CFP, it will be a disappointment, but they can carry momentum into next season with a strong finish to the 2026 season.