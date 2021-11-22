Ole Miss 2021 Opponent Preview: Egg Bowl Edition

The Rebels head to Starkville looking for their first 10-win regular season in school history.

The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high after their 31-17 win over Vanderbilt, moving to 9-2 on the regular season, and just one win away from their first 10-win regular season in school history.

In order to earn that milestone for the program, however, the Rebels will have to take down their arch-rivals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.

The Bulldogs are enjoying a resurgence of their own this season, sitting at 7-4 on the season after going 4-7 in 2021.

Mike Leach's team has some impressive wins to their name this year, claiming victories over N.C. State., Texas A&M, and Auburn, but also have some confounding losses, including to LSU, Memphis, and a last-minute loss to Arkansas.

Which Bulldogs team will show up on Thursday?

Be sure to stick with TheGroveReport.com as we preview this year's edition of the Egg Bowl from every angle.

Mississippi State

2021 Record: 7-4

Head Coach: Mike Leach

Leach is in his second season with the Bulldogs and sits 11-11 during his time in Starkville

Offensive Set: Air Raid

Returning starters on offense: 8

The Bulldogs have been middle of the pack in terms of SEC competition so far this season, ranking sixth in the conference in scoring and fifth in total offense. They have also embraced the air raid identity to the fullest, ranking first in the SEC in passing offense, and last in rushing offense.

Projected starters on offense:

QB: Will Rogers

RB: Jo'quavious Marks

WR1: Malik Heath

WR2: Makai Polk

WR3: Jamire Calvin

WR4: Austin Williams

LT: Charles Cross

LG: Kameron Jones

C: Laquinston Sharp

RG: Kwatrivous Johnson

RT: Scott Lashley

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

Returning starters on defense: 8

The Bulldogs have a strong defense in 2021, even by SEC standards, ranking fourth in total defense, and eighth in scoring defense. Where they particularly excel, however, is against the run, where they rank third in the SEC and give up just 96.4 yards per game.

Projected starters on Defense:

DE: Randy Charlton

NT: Cameron Young

DT: Jaden Crumedy

SLB: Tyrus Wheat

MLB: Nathaniel Watson

WLB: Aaron Brule

CB: Emmanuel Forbes

CB: Martin Emerson

SS: Jalen Green

FS: Colin Duncan

DOG: Fred Peters

