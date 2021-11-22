Ole Miss 2021 Opponent Preview: Egg Bowl Edition

Ole Miss 2021 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State
The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high after their 31-17 win over Vanderbilt, moving to 9-2 on the regular season, and just one win away from their first 10-win regular season in school history.
In order to earn that milestone for the program, however, the Rebels will have to take down their arch-rivals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night.
The Bulldogs are enjoying a resurgence of their own this season, sitting at 7-4 on the season after going 4-7 in 2021.
Mike Leach's team has some impressive wins to their name this year, claiming victories over N.C. State., Texas A&M, and Auburn, but also have some confounding losses, including to LSU, Memphis, and a last-minute loss to Arkansas.
Which Bulldogs team will show up on Thursday?
Mississippi State
2021 Record: 7-4
Head Coach: Mike Leach
Leach is in his second season with the Bulldogs and sits 11-11 during his time in Starkville
Offensive Set: Air Raid
Returning starters on offense: 8
The Bulldogs have been middle of the pack in terms of SEC competition so far this season, ranking sixth in the conference in scoring and fifth in total offense. They have also embraced the air raid identity to the fullest, ranking first in the SEC in passing offense, and last in rushing offense.
Projected starters on offense:
QB: Will Rogers
RB: Jo'quavious Marks
WR1: Malik Heath
WR2: Makai Polk
WR3: Jamire Calvin
WR4: Austin Williams
LT: Charles Cross
LG: Kameron Jones
C: Laquinston Sharp
RG: Kwatrivous Johnson
RT: Scott Lashley
Defensive Set: 3-3-5
Returning starters on defense: 8
The Bulldogs have a strong defense in 2021, even by SEC standards, ranking fourth in total defense, and eighth in scoring defense. Where they particularly excel, however, is against the run, where they rank third in the SEC and give up just 96.4 yards per game.
Projected starters on Defense:
DE: Randy Charlton
NT: Cameron Young
DT: Jaden Crumedy
SLB: Tyrus Wheat
MLB: Nathaniel Watson
WLB: Aaron Brule
CB: Emmanuel Forbes
CB: Martin Emerson
SS: Jalen Green
FS: Colin Duncan
DOG: Fred Peters
