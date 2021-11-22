Ole Miss 2021 Opponent Preview: Egg Bowl Edition

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Ole Miss 2021 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State

    The Rebels head to Starkville looking for their first 10-win regular season in school history.
    The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high after their 31-17 win over Vanderbilt, moving to 9-2 on the regular season, and just one win away from their first 10-win regular season in school history. 

    In order to earn that milestone for the program, however, the Rebels will have to take down their arch-rivals, the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. 

    The Bulldogs are enjoying a resurgence of their own this season, sitting at 7-4 on the season after going 4-7 in 2021. 

    Mike Leach's team has some impressive wins to their name this year, claiming victories over N.C. State., Texas A&M, and Auburn, but also have some confounding losses, including to LSU, Memphis, and a last-minute loss to Arkansas.

    Which Bulldogs team will show up on Thursday?

    Mississippi State

    2021 Record: 7-4

    Head Coach: Mike Leach

    Leach is in his second season with the Bulldogs and sits 11-11 during his time in Starkville

    Offensive Set: Air Raid

    Returning starters on offense: 8

    The Bulldogs have been middle of the pack in terms of SEC competition so far this season, ranking sixth in the conference in scoring and fifth in total offense. They have also embraced the air raid identity to the fullest, ranking first in the SEC in passing offense, and last in rushing offense. 

    Projected starters on offense:

    QB: Will Rogers

    RB: Jo'quavious Marks

    WR1: Malik Heath 

    WR2: Makai Polk

    WR3: Jamire Calvin

    WR4: Austin Williams

    LT: Charles Cross 

    LG: Kameron Jones

    C: Laquinston Sharp

    RG: Kwatrivous Johnson

    RT: Scott Lashley

    Defensive Set: 3-3-5

    Returning starters on defense: 8

    The Bulldogs have a strong defense in 2021, even by SEC standards, ranking fourth in total defense, and eighth in scoring defense. Where they particularly excel, however, is against the run, where they rank third in the SEC and give up just 96.4 yards per game. 

    Projected starters on Defense:

    DE: Randy Charlton

    NT: Cameron Young

    DT: Jaden Crumedy

    SLB: Tyrus Wheat 

    MLB: Nathaniel Watson

    WLB: Aaron Brule

    CB: Emmanuel Forbes

    CB: Martin Emerson

    SS: Jalen Green

    FS: Colin Duncan

    DOG: Fred Peters

