Paul Finebaum Silences Hot Seat Rumors for Major SEC Head Coach Ahead of Season
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels transformed the roster in Oxford this offseason with a myriad of newcomers set to suit up for the program in 2025.
After securing the No. 1 rated Transfer Portal Class alongside a talented 2025 Signing Class, the Rebels have reconstructed the roster ahead of the season.
Kiffin and Co. will debut a new starting quarterback with redshirt-sophomore Austin Simmons set to line up under center for the program.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. has praised his quarterback and the growth he's made this offseason after taking on QB1 duties in Oxford.
"Yes, it’s a huge process, right? I think Jaxson (Dart), it’s interesting comparing Austin to Jaxson because we had Jaxson on three separate years and honestly all three were totally different players, you know what I mean?
"So, it’s interesting with Austin, he’s had two years here to develop but he’s never played full-time. He’s never been the guy, the starter, all the things that come with that. I would say overall he’s on a great track. He’s certainly much further ahead than Jaxson was when he first got here in 2022 because that was Jaxson’s first year in the system compared to Austin having those years built in.
“It’s certainly a collective effort from Coach Kiffin obviously and the great details and mentorship that he can give Austin and his experience throughout the years."
Heading into the season there are those that have Kiffin on the "hot seat" if Ole Miss struggles, but SEC Network's Paul Finebaum quickly shut down the claim on his show this week.
“One guy that you mentioned that is in no danger, he could go 0-12, is Lane Kiffin,” Finebaum said. “He’s that well-liked where he is.”
Finebaum and Kiffin have developed a relationship over the years where the Rebels' shot-caller has openly expressed his love for Oxford.
“Kiffin told me recently that he loves it there,” Finebaum previously said. “His whole family is there. His kids are there. His ex-wife is there. I don’t see him leaving right now.”
For Ole Miss, the program has an opportunity to get over the hump this season and punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff if all clicks down the stretch, according to Finebaum.
“Ole Miss has a very good schedule, and if they can pull an upset with that schedule that they have, I think they could be a playoff team,” Finebaum previously said. “But they have to twist one or two of those games.”
