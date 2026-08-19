Ole Miss Adds Two Former Rebels to Coaching Staff

Two familiar faces around the Manning Center are back around the Ole Miss football team.

Former starting center Reece McIntyre, and former reserve linebacker Tyler Banks, have returned to Oxford to be part of Pete Golding’s inaugural coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season, Ole Miss On SI has learned.

Both have been with the program throughout the last month, but have not been added to the staff directory yet.

Team Outlook

Oct 26, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Reece McIntyre (56) prepares to snap the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McIntyre has been serving as an assistant offensive line coach, while Banks has been working as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

McIntyre was a member of the Rebels’ 2019 signing class, playing six seasons along the offensive line. During his final collegiate season, in 2024, the Buford, Georgia native started all 13 games at center for Ole Miss. Across those six seasons with the Rebels, McIntyre appeared in 60 total games, notching 17 starts along the offensive line.

Following the 2024 season, McIntyre eventually signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent and helped provide Jaxson Dart with some familiarity during offseason work as a rookie with the organization. McIntyre did not make the final 53-man roster for the 2025 season.

Banks, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker, physically stood out immediately when he set foot in Oxford as a true freshman. The former Rebel was a part of Ole Miss’ 2022 signing class as a three-star high school recruit from Blackstone, Virginia. Across four seasons with the Rebels, Banks appeared in 54 games, earning defensive snaps as an occasional rotating linebacker, but had most of his playing time come through special teams. Banks totaled 41 tackles and a forced fumble in that time frame.

Banks’ final collegiate season in 2025 was the ride of a lifetime for an Ole Miss team that managed to notch a program-best 13 wins.

It’s also worth considering Golding’s recent comments about the 2022 recruiting class, amid the recent court ruling, as it pertains to Banks since he never signed a professional contract this offseason.

“I think the timing of this isn’t perfect to create a lot of opportunities for certain people when you already have a roster limit. There’s no new additions and umbrellas like they did with COVID or anything like that. Yes, obviously there was conversations with a couple of those guys from ‘22 that are in other camps.

But more from a standpoint of if somebody was to get injured during camp and something became available, then you’d have a body to go to that’s actually been in this system and all those type of things,” Golding said this month . “Our numbers are what they are right now and we’re where we need to be, but definitely there’s been conversations in case something was to occur that we would need to go that direction.”

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