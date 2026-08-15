Ole Miss is Trying to Flip a Talented Four-Star Cornerback

First-time head coach Pete Golding is navigating all of the responsibilities of running a program. So far, he's yielded positive results.

The current roster is filled with talent. The restructured defense should complement Ole Miss' star-studded offense. There is a clear belief that Golding can hit the ground running and build off last season's success.

But that doesn't mean Golding can't keep an eye on the program's future. He's acquired talent for the 2027 recruiting class, and he's looking to add for 2028 as well.

Can Golding Flip Four-Star Recruit Deonte Flemings?

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Zach Berry of On3.com, Ole Miss is working hard to flip 2028 four-star cornerback Deonte Flemings. He's currently committed to Penn State.

Per 247Sports composite rankings, Flemings is a top-115 player and is the third-ranked player in Pennsylvania. Flipping the corner would be a massive win for Golding.

Currently, the Rebels have two 2028 commits. Three-star wide receiver Latedrick Mallard committed in June, and four-star defensive lineman Antavion Allen committed on Tuesday.

Flemings is an Erie, Pennsylvania native. However, he has family ties to Ole Miss. Freshman cornerback Dorian Barney is Fleming's cousin, and they've talked about playing together. In today's college football landscape, a verbal commitment is certainly not a guarantee.

The close proximity to his hometown favors Penn State. But the family ties to Oxford give Ole Miss a fighting chance to land Flemings. He had a chance to speak at the culture with The Rebel Walk.

"When I visited in the spring, it seemed like the whole team was just so locked in. It's no distractions in the city," Flemings said. "If you want to go to Ole Miss with no distractions, well, that's the place to be. Just a place where I can grow as a man and get myself to the next level, mentally and athletically."

So, while Flemings may have his eyes set on the Nittany Lions, the door is still open for a pivot to Ole Miss. It's way too early to know what the cornerback room will look like in 2028, but Flemings could be a fantastic addition.

In the meantime, the Rebels could convince Flemings by the results on the field. Beating your biggest rivals helps that cause, and Ole Miss will have multiple chances with a big early-season test against LSU and late in the season against Mississippi State.

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