Ole Miss Football Projected Depth Chart for the 2026 Season

The 2026 season is nearly upon us for Ole Miss football, as the Rebels will likely enter the new year as a top 15 team.

The roster has a ton of talent, despite losing some key players to the transfer portal and even the NFL Draft. Pete Golding takes over as the head coach at Ole Miss in his first full season in the role.

The Rebels will look to achieve similar feats as the 2025 team, as Ole Miss won two playoff games against Georgia and Tulane in what was one of the best seasons in program history.

Offense

Jul 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB: Trinidad Chambliss, Deuce Knight, Walker Howard, AJ Maddox.

The Rebels retained star Trinidad Chambliss, as he returns for his fifth and final season of college football. The Heisman candidate will have a ton of media hype going into 2026.

Deuce Knight will back up Chambliss, as the uber-talented transfer from Auburn could even see the field on designed runs.

RB: Kewan Lacy, Makhi Frazier, JT Lindsay, Joshua Dye, Shekai Mills-Knight.

Kewan Lacy looks to be another candidate for the Heisman, as the running back is coming off the best running back season in Ole Miss history in 2025.

Makhi Frazier is a great addition to what is already a talented running back room for the Rebels. Expect Frazier, Dye, Mills-Knight, and Lindsay to all have somewhat of a role to help keep Lacy healthy in 2026.

WR: Deuce Alexander, Horatio Fields, Caleb Cunningham, Johntay Cook, Dillon Alfred, Isiah Spencer.

The Rebels return Deuce Alexander, in what should be a breakout season for the best wide receiver on the team going into 2026.

Horatio Fields looks to be a starter for sure, as he has shined during fall camp, giving Chambliss a big-bodied wide receiver to target. Johntay Cook will likely play in the slot role for the Rebels, as the former Texas wide receiver looks to make a name for himself going into 2026.

TE: Luke Hasz, Caleb Odom, Michael Smith, Brady Preiskorn.

This is a two-man room between Luke Hasz and Caleb Odom, as both players will battle it out in fall camp. Hasz is the better run blocker and short red-zone threat, while Odom opens up the field more for the deep passing game and is the more dynamic player.

OL: Terez Davis, Brycen Sanders, Patrick Kutas, Carius Curne, Tommy Kinsler, Delano Townsend, John Wayne Oliver.

This is an interesting group of guys that is led by Brycen Sanders the center who returns from the 2025 squad.

Carius Curne transferred from the LSU Tigers, as he looks to solidify the right tackle spot, while Terez Davis looks to be the starter at left tackle for Ole Miss in 2026.

Defense

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL: Will Echoles, Jehiem Otis, Suntarine Perkins, Jonathan Maldonado, Kam Franklin, Blake Purchase, Michai Boireau, Landon Barnes

The big three of Kam Franklin, Will Echoles, and Suntarine Perkins will wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines in 2026. All three players were key in the magical 2025 run, as they look to continue their success.

Landon Barnes and Blake Purchase will both likely see significant snaps at some point during the regular season, as Purchase and Barnes are both new additions to the Ole Miss team.

LB: Keaton Thomas, Luke Ferrelli, Tah'j Butler, Suntarine Perkins

The main two starters here are Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli, as they both transferred in from other programs in 2025. Thomas looks to be an All American type of player going into 2026.

The depth at linebacker will be decided after fall camp ends, as many names could emerge and be great for Ole Miss.

CB: Antonio Kite, Jayln Crawford, Sharif Denson, Jalyn Braxton

The two starters at cornerback for 2026 will likely be Antonio Kite, who returns to Ole Miss from last year's team, and Auburn transfer Jay Crawford, who has been elite in fall camp so far.

Safety: Joenel Aguero, Edwin Joseph

At safety, Joenel Aguero and Edwin Joseph will be the two main safeties going into 2026, as both players have shown high levels of talent at previous schools.

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