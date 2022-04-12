Former Ole Miss Rebels Drafted in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Four former Ole Miss Rebels were drafted in a new seven-round NFL mock draft

We have looked at multiple mock drafts since the college football season ended in January. For the most part, the mocks have been limited to the first round until ESPN released a seven-round mock draft on Monday predicting all 262 picks.

In this seven-round mock draft, four former Ole Miss Rebels were selected.

Let's take a look and see which Rebels made the cut:

The first Ole Miss player selected is quarterback Matt Corral. ESPN predicts that Corral will fall to the Seattle Seahawks in the second round at pick No. 40.

40. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss The Seahawks could take a chance on Corral here as a replacement for Russell Wilson. Corral is a fast processor with a lightning-quick release and quick feet. They could get a steal here.

Corral is an athletic quarterback who uses his legs to extend plays and find the endzone similar to former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. In 2021, Corral recorded 11 rushing touchdowns and 614 rushing yards.

In two previous drafts, Sports Illustrated has predicted that Corral gets drafted by Seattle at the end of the first round, and within the Top 10.

The second Rebel drafted is defensive lineman Sam Williams. ESPN predicts Williams will be drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 139th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

139. Baltimore Ravens*: Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

After a senior season where Williams recorded 12.5 sacks, it is curious to see the Montgomery, Ala., native fall all the way to the fourth round.

Ole Miss guard Ben Brown is the third Rebel drafted and ESPN predicts he finds a new home in Las Vegas.

165. Las Vegas Raiders: Ben Brown, G, Ole Miss

Brown is drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with pick No. 165 in the fifth round. Brown was a key part of an offensive line that allowed Corral to throw for 3,349 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

Ole Miss senior receiver Dontario Drummond is the final Rebel drafted in the seven-round mock. Drummond is drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with pick No. 190 in the sixth round.

190. Atlanta Falcons: Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss

The Falcons have multiple needs right now including receiver. Drummond might not be the fastest wideout in the draft, but he knows how to use his 6-1, 220-pound frame to win one-on-one matchups on the perimeter and in the endzone. Drummond hauled in 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2021.

