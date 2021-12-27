NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 16?

Did any Rebels stand out in Week 16 of the NFL season?

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can play on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday.

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded six combined tackles and two tackles for loss in a 41-21 blowout win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Carolina Panthers DE Marquis Haynes made three combined tackles, tied for his season-high, in a 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden ran the ball twice for four yards and caught the ball twice for 20 yards in a 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

New York Giants TE Evan Engram hauled in four receptions for 17 yards and found the end zone for the first time since week nine. Engram's score was the only touchdown scored by the Giants in a 34-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox caught two passes on Sunday for 11 yards and one touchdown in a 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots. Knox is only one touchdown away from recording his first 10-touchdown season as a pro.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf only made two catches for 41 yards on Sunday but found the endzone for the first time since week eight.

Here's a look at Metcalf torching the Bears' secondary for the first score of the game:

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown made his return from the injured reserve this week, and it looks like he was missed. In his first game since week 11, Brown hauled in a season-high 11 receptions on 16 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown. Brown found the endzone for the first time since Week eight and helped Tennessee beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on Thursday Night Football.

Take a look at Brown's touchdown grab from Week 16:

