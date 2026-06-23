It's a brand new day for the Ole Miss Rebels football program. With a brand new day comes great opportunities to prove certain individuals belong, like first-year head coach Pete Golding.

After being thrown into the fire during the College Football Playoff last season, Golding is now preparing for his first regular season as the leader of the sidelines in Oxford. When a new coach is announced, many questions are asked about their abilities. For instance, the most important question surrounding Golding is can he recruit at an SEC level?

A first-year head coach always has to deal with tough questions like that, and rightfully so. However, the Rebels just picked up a commitment that may put all of that chatter to bed.

Come On Down

BREAKING: Elite 2027 DL Mitchell Turner has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 280 DL chose the Rebels over Texas, Alabama, and LSU



He’s ranked as the No. 3 DL in the 2027 Rivals300



“All glory to God…The work continues.”https://t.co/k5pRvUZLhz pic.twitter.com/ETUZvd0QW5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

Per On3's Hayes Fawcett, 2027 four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner has committed to the Rebels and Coach Golding. He is the No. 1 overall player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 4 defensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.

The news come just a few hour after Ole Miss four-star defensive lineman commit Ben'Jarvius Shumaker surprisingly flipped to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Rebels beat out the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and one of the program's old friends, Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers.

Turner is the sixth-best defensive lineman in the 2027 class, and a huge win for a first-year head coach looking to make his mark in the toughest conference in college football.

Turner hails from Louisville, Mississippi, which means the Rebels have found a way to keep a homegrown talent in the state.

Looking At 2027

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Turner's commitment, the Rebels have the 23rd-best class in the 2027 recruiting rankings. A strong start for Golding in his first full recruiting cycle.

According to rivals, Turner is the highest-rated recruit to commit to the Rebels so far for the 2027 season, and the tenth four-star talent to join the class for the program. It can't be overstated just how big of a recruiting win this is for the Rebels.

Golding and his coaching staff found a way to fend off top SEC programs to get Turner to stay home and play for the Rebels. This news is a clear indication that Golding can compete with the top coaches and programs in the country.

Turner is the kind of talent that could easily make a day one impact for the program when he arrives next season. However, don't expect those other programs to just give up because Turner wants to call Oxford home. Still, this news is a reason for the fan base to celebrate.

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