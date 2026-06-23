Ole Miss Loses Top Recruit in Shocking Commitment Flip to Big 12

The Ole Miss Rebels have had a strong offseason on the recruiting trail, but they are now finding themselves on the wrong side of one of the more surprising developments in the 2027 class.

Ole Miss has lost out on four-star defensive lineman commit Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, who has flipped his verbal pledge to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. He now joins four-star offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel, who also flipped from Ole Miss to Colorado on June 14. Both players took separate official visits to Boulder, CO, earlier this month.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Shumaker, who was the Rebels' highest-ranked commit in 2027, announced on social media that he would be shutting down his recruitment and sticking with Ole Miss.

Shutting Down a Recruitment Has Clearly Lost Its Meaning

Not even 24 hours ago Ben’Jarvis Shumaker announced he was “shutting down his recruitment” with Ole Miss



He just flipped to Colorado



Recruiting in 2026 manhttps://t.co/QPrRQqgTWD https://t.co/ibE2VpFJk0 pic.twitter.com/2vrUXmVEcg — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

Safe to say Rebels fans didn't expect to begin their Tuesday hearing that the team's top commit is headed out the door.

Whether or not that announcement was just a setup to get Colorado to bite and offer more in NIL money will remain a mystery. Either way, the news is likely set to leave Ole Miss fans confused and is a brutal reminder of what the modern recruiting landscape is like.

Ole Miss Loses 6th Commit in 2027 Class

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding runs off the field during warmups before the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin, it was always a reality that the Rebels would be losing some commitments in 2026 and 2027.

However, for Shumaker's decision to come at this point in the summer after being committed to Ole Miss since March certainly hurts. And as a product of Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, MS., it's even tougher to see him depart Mississippi after it looked like he would be playing for his home state. The situation is almost identical to McDaniel's, as he is also a native of Mississippi.

Shumaker is the sixth decommit for Ole Miss in the 2027 class. The Rebels recently lost the commitment from the aforementioned four-star offensive tackle Coderro McDaniel after previously losing commitments from players like linebacker Jiyez Fleming, offensive linemen Li'Marcus Jones and Shavezz Dixon, and safety Trae'kerrion Collins.

Shumaker is the No. 9 defensive lineman in the 2027 class and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Mississippi.

Ole Miss still has commitments from four-star players like quarterback Keegan Croucher, cornerback Taelyn Mayo, defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop and many more.

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