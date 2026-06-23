What New Ole Miss LB Commit Brings to the Rebels

On Sunday, the Ole Miss Rebels welcomed David Parson to the 2027 recruiting class. For a team that plans to go beyond an era and become a dynasty, the future of the team matters as much as the present.

The 2027 Rebel recruiting class has moved up to No. 24 in the best class in the country. The Douglasville, Georgia, native adds desirable SEC stature, standing 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, bringing a sense of strength to the defense.

High School Stats... So Far

Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery makes a tackle on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With his senior year on the horizon, Parson is no doubt a strong playmaker at both inside linebacker and edge rusher positions. He has 248 total tackles, 23 sacks, and 66 tackles for loss in his first two varsity seasons. He grabbed 136 total tackles, averaging around 15.1 per game.

The defensive captain, a sophomore, demonstrates impeccable leadership and a strong football IQ as he leads the team.

Parson held nearly 30 offers, including Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, and Virginia Tech. Choosing Ole Miss was not because he did not have other options, but because he could see his purpose in the red and blue.

What He Brings to the Rebels

Mississippi Rebels linebacker TJ Dottery reacts after the Miami Hurricanes scored the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter during the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is coming onto Ole Miss’ roster with versatility, able to play as a traditional linebacker, an outside linebacker, and a stand-up edge rusher. With Pete Golding’s love for runs, linebackers must have the capabilities to blitz, cover, and play in multiple roles.

Based on his statistics, Parson is a productive player; with his sacks and tackles for loss, he shows the ability to get to quarterbacks.

Aside from his size, his physicality is uncanny: he plays downhill, attacks gaps, and consistently creates negative plays in the backfield.

A Really Early Assumption on His Impact

Parson is sitting as the type of defender who could fill in any gaps the Rebels might experience this year and serve to enhance the team through his versatility. With his history of pass-rushing background and versatility, he has the capabilities to generate sacks, tackles for loss, and is a huge threat to quarterbacks.

If Parson can hang onto the steady inclination of statistics and develop statistically, he holds the ability to become an impactful SEC defender and potentially an eventual NFL Prospect.

Parson might be the additional piece the Rebels need to make an impact with sacks, pressures, and explosive plays in the backfield while fitting the mold of the defensive scheme.

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