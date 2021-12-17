Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Former Ole Miss Quarterback Chad Kelly Claims He Was 'Lied To' During NFL Process

    Kelly took to Twitter on Friday in frustration about his NFL career.
    Since he left Ole Miss, Chad Kelly's career has involved brief stints with various teams, and he took to social media to vent some frustration on Friday.

    Kelly has not been on an NFL roster during the 2021 season, but during the offseason, he had a workout with the Cleveland Browns and was a part of the Green Bay Packers' minicamp. He is the nephew of NFL Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, but since his time at Ole Miss, his opportunities have been slim-to-none professionally. Kelly was on the Denver Broncos roster from 2017-2018 and with the Indianapolis Colts from 2019-2020.

    Kelly's tweets on Friday state that he was "lied to" and that his "resume speaks for itself."

    The quarterback also referenced a situation that took place in Denver during his time with the Broncos when he was arrested for trespassing.

    Kelly's collegiate career came to an end in 2016 when he suffered an ACL tear against Georgia Southern during a beleaguered Ole Miss season that was the beginning of the end of the Hugh Freeze era in Oxford. During his time at Ole Miss, Kelly set 25 Rebel records, and his 22-consecutive games with a passing touchdown still stands as the most by an Ole Miss quarterback.

    In 2015, Kelly also helped lead Ole Miss to its first Sugar Bowl appearance and win since the time of Archie Manning in Oxford.

    To read more on Kelly's statements on Twitter, click here.

