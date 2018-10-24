The Denver Broncos have released backup quarterback Chad Kelly, the team announced.

Kelly, who was selected with the final pick of the 2017 draft, was arrested on Tuesday after being charged with first-degree criminal trespassing. According to police reports, Kelly entered a couple's home uninvited and sat next to one of the occupants on her couch, mumbling incoherently. Another occupant then confronted Kelly in the living room and hit him with an aluminum vacuum tube in the upper back, kicking Kelly out of the house.

Kelly was arrested and sent to the Arapahoe County jail. The 24-year-old backup posted $2,500 bond and was released later on Tuesday. A court date has been set for Nov. 8.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported that Kelly had been attending teammate Von Miller's Halloween party before the arrest. There, Kelly was involved in physical altercations with a guest and security officials before being escorted out of the party.

From what I’ve gathered, Broncos players are not happy with Chad Kelly. They’re upset he behaved to a level that required him to be escorted out of at a party that is meant to bring the team together and has been going on for a several years now. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 24, 2018

Broncos GM John Elway met with Kelly following the incident and ultimately decided to release him Wednesday morning.

"This was a decision that we made as an organization," Elway said. "After reviewing all the information and in talking with Vance and Joe, we agreed that releasing Chad was the right thing to do. Even though Chad is no longer part of our team, we've offered to help him however we can."

The Broncos (3–4) face the Chiefs (6–1) on Sunday.