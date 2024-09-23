Ole Miss Chancellor Glenn Boyce Appointed To NCAA Board of Governors
Glenn Boyce is getting a promotion.
Boyce, who has served as Ole Miss' chancellor since 2019, has been appointed to serve on the NCAA Board of Governors and board of directors as the representative for the Southeastern Conference.
Boyce confirmed the news Monday afternoon, thanking SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey for the opportunity.
"I'm honored to be appointed to the NCAA board of directors and Board of Governors to represent my colleagues in the SEC," Boyce released in a statement from the University. "I look forward to joining leaders across the nation as we navigate complex issues during a crucial era for college athletics."
Boyce is now one of 16 voting board members and was appointed by Sankey. He immediately will claim the title for four years while also still serving as the Rebels' chancellor.
The Board of Governors is made up of presidents and chancellors from each division, former student-athletes and select leaders from inside and outside the NCAA membership.
The board is also responsible for leading the NCAA and presiding over issues that affect the association’s entire membership.
"Glenn Boyce's experience and understanding of issues across the national landscape of intercollegiate athletics will be beneficial in these important board positions at a critical time in the history of college sports," Sankey said in a statement. "The SEC is fortunate to have a leader like Chancellor Boyce representing the conference on the important issues facing all of us in college athletics."
Since succeeding Larry Sparks, Boyce has been at the forefront of change in Mississippi athletics, helping the Rebels transform into a consistent player in all intercollegiate sports. While the on-field play has been pivotal to the future success of the program, Boyce has also turned his attention toward the overall improvements to collegiate athletics and support of student-athletes.
Boyce was also essential in the hiring of Keith Carter, who replaced Ross Bjork following his departure to Texas A&M.
Under Boyce's administration, Ole Miss has proven to be a winner in multiple sports. The Rebels baseball team secured their first national championship in program history in 2022. They also won the women's golf national title in 2021.
Since the hiring of Lane Kiffin in 2020, Ole Miss has finished with two 10-plus win seasons, including securing a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State last season in Atlanta. The Rebels look to be a threat to make the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff, headlined by potential Heisman quarterback Jaxson Dart.
"At Ole Miss, we value the vitality of our athletics programs and understand how athletics experiences draw people together, create community and support the aspirations of our talented student-athletes," Boyce said in a statement released by the university. "The work of the NCAA is important to ensuring that all levels of collegiate programs continue to thrive and provide unparalleled opportunities and experiences."
A native of the Magnolia State, Boyce earned his bachelor's degree in education and a doctorate in education leadership from the University of Mississippi in 1981.